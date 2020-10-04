6th Street Winery hosts downtown block party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 6th Street Winery gave residents another chance for a downtown block party.

On 6th street, folks enjoyed live music from Zack Crow and Bryson Lawrence and could order wine to-go and have a pizza from Half Pint delivered to you!

Owner of 6th street winery Bill Andersen says other downtown businesses are so important in these block parties.

“One of the things I think is really great about the downtown, we’re working together, and not only are the vendors working together, the city is just cooperating with us so much,” Andersen said.

Andersen adds they will continue block parties into November, with the help of a downtown restaurant each week!