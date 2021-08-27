7.4% of new COVID-19 cases reported were vaccinated, Wichita County releases new COVID numbers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

Case 16,017 (60-69), Case 3,416 (re-infection, vaccinated Pfizer, 80+), 16,763 (vaccinated Pfizer, 80+) and Case 15,953 (20-29) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 360. No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 6 10 16 83 97 145

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 157 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 17,877.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 325 new recoveries from COVID-19.

Of the 802 new cases reported during the week ending in August 27, 92.6% were unvaccinated and 7.4% were vaccinated.

The positivity rate for the week ending in August 27 was 31%.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

76 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 27 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 4 2 5 11 8 12 4 3 49 Critical 0 0 0 2 2 2 8 8 5 0 27

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 1358 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1282 recovering at home and 76 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1042 active cases

— 1042 active cases Burkburnett — 201 active cases

— 201 active cases Iowa Park — 88 active cases

— 88 active cases Electra — 27 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 802 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 31%. Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 08/23 154 1 62 08/24 190 2 64 (+2) 08/25 149 1 71 (+7) 08/26 152 0 71 08/27 159 0 76 (+5) Total 802 4 +14

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 54,103 Fully Vaccinated — 47,008

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: