WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A coffee shop franchise coming to Wichita Falls has announced their store’s opening date.

7 Brew Coffee will open their Wichita Falls location at 2730 Southwest Parkway on Saturday, August 26. The store hours have not been posted yet, but most other locations open at 5:30 a.m.

The coffee shop will be located at the intersection of Kemp and Southwest Parkway, the former location of Eskimo Hut.

7 Brew announced on their Facebook page that on Saturday, September 2, the store will be offering a Swag Day.

On that day, customers who order a large drink will receive a free 7 Brew t-shirt.

7 Brew is a rapidly-expanding coffee franchise, surpassing their 100th location opening earlier this summer in June.