7 COVID-19 related deaths, 72 new cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday 7 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The Health District also reported 72 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County as well as 67 hospitalizations in the county, compared to 79 COVID-19 patients that were reported hospitalized on Wednesday.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

