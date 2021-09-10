7 COVID-19 related deaths this week in Wichita County, 93% of new cases unvaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to seven for the week ending on September 10 and 374 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The cases age Case 17800 (60s), Case 17359 (70s), Case 17069 (60s), Case 17983 (50s), Case 16703 (70s), Case 17699 (50s), Case 18659 (60s). bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 374. No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 7 11 20 88 99 146 New Cases in Wichita County The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 146 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 19,487. Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 587 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 17,081 recovered cases in the county to date. To date, Wichita County has had 145 reinfections (up 21), and of those, 37 are currently active cases; 1 is hospitalized for COVID-related symptoms. There is also a total of 450 vaccine breakthrough cases. Of the 52 new breakthrough cases, 51 are symptomatic, 15 were hospitalized, and 12 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

85 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 27 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Overall, hospitalizations declined for the week ending on September 10, down from 94 reported at the beginning of the week.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 1 0 0 3 9 10 7 12 9 7 58 Critical 0 0 0 1 1 4 9 8 4 0 27

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 2,032 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1947 recovering at home and 85 hospitalized.

This marks the first time since January 27 the active case number in Wichita County has been above 2,000.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1560 active cases

— 1560 active cases Burkburnett — 256 active cases

— 256 active cases Iowa Park — 166 active cases

— 166 active cases Electra — 50 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County

This week, 7 new COVID-19 related deaths and 762 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 28%.

93% of new COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated, according to officials with the Health District.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 09/06 — — — 09/07 276 4 94 09/08 195 0 100 (+6) 09/09 145 1 96 (-4) 09/10 146 2 85 (-11) Total 762 7 -9 * Numbers were not reported Monday, September 6 due to the Labor Day holiday

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 56, 028 Fully Vaccinated — 48, 664

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: