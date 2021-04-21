7 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries in Wichita County, total now 14,916

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday 0 deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March remains at 328.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 7 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,916.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 14 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,557 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 31 active cases in the county with 25 recovering from home, the lowest number of active cases in the county since June 24, 2020.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Six COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 36,334 Second Dose — 27,966

People 16-years and older are now eligible for the vaccine.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: