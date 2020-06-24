7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Young County, total now 39

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Young County authorities have confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to 39.

According to Young County Health Director Pat Martin, three out of the seven individuals that tested positive are from Graham.

One of the seven individuals live at the lake in Palo Pinto County, but uses Graham to shop, etc.

One of the seven individuals is from Santo, another one of the seven individuals is from Mineral Wells, and one of the seven individuals is from Lubbock but has been staying at Graham Lake.

Martin also said some of the patients were fairly ill, and none of the seven individuals are hospitalized.

“Please stay home and consider testing if you have a runny nose, loss of smell or taste, a fever, headache, diarrhea, cough, chills or any other unusual symptoms. Someone with COVID-19 and mild symptoms could spread it to someone who gets very sick,” Martin said.

See the latest COVID-19 information for Young County below: