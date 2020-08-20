7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1192, 16 more patients recover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday seven new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,192.

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 0 cases

Still Under Investigation = 2 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 16 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 926 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,032: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,134: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,176: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 17,197 1,192 15,680 325 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 16 18 102 279 226 181 172 109 55 34 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 235 19 926 12 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, August 20 at 5:01 p.m.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County