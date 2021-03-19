7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, no deaths, 5% positivity rate this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no deaths related to COVID-19, the tenth day straight without a COVID-19 related death.

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 7 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,742.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 10 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,335 recovered cases in the county to date.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

10 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with one in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 2 1 2 9 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 82 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 72 recovering at home and 10 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 65 active cases

— 65 active cases Burkburnett — 9 active cases

— 9 active cases Iowa Park — 5 active cases

— 5 active cases Electra — 3 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 5%. There were no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County this week. Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 13 cases

Still Under Investigation = 14 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 1 4 4 11 6 6 0 5

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 24,707 Second Dose — 15,825

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has opened the COVID-19 online vaccine waitlist registration.

All individuals who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Service are now eligible to register for the waitlist. Once the registration form is completed, individuals will receive a QR code that confirms their name has been added to the waitlist.

It is recommended to use a mobile phone to register, so individuals can take a screenshot of the QR code at the end of registration.

As the Health District receives vaccines and is ready to schedule clinics, a text message will be sent, following the order of the waitlist, notifying the individual of clinic availability. From there, instructions will follow to select an appointment date and time.

The DHSH opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all school staff members and child care workers in the state of Texas.

The DSHS announced Wednesday all Texans over the age of 50 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, moving Texas into Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation.

Individuals who previously signed up on the Health District’s original waitlist, but who do not qualify for Phase 1A and 1B, will still remain on a separate waiting list. Once DSHS opens the next phase of vaccination, those individuals will be a priority and transitioned to the main waiting list.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: