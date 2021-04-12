7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday seven new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,875.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 13 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,509 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 38 active cases in the county with 34 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Four COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 32,146

Fully Vaccinated — 24,911

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/Vaccine-Waitlist-Registration-FAQ.pdf