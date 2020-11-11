7 new COVID-19 related deaths, 116 new cases, total case number in Wichita County now over 5,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday seven more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 4,307 (age 70 – 79), Case 4,167 (age 80+), Case 3,596 (age 80+) Case 2,097 (age 80+), Case 2,171 (age 80+), Case 2,575 (age 80+) and Case 3,053 (age 80+), bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 90.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 16 21 47

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Wednesday 116 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 5,082.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Wednesday 116 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 3,097.

There are currently 1,895 active cases in Wichita County, with 1,833 patients recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

62 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 19 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 11 16 10 43 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 5 1 19

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than an individual case number.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 36,672 5,082 30,756 834 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,833 62 3,097 90 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Wednesday, November 11 at 5:06 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.