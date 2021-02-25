7 year prison sentence for assault of Electra police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 39-year-old man who failed to show up for his first plea and sentencing hearing last November was sentenced Thursday to 7 years in prison for assault of an Electra police officer in 2019.

Johnny Lee Green was re-arrested in January after his failure to appear.

He also had pleas on several other charges adjudicated Thursday.

His plea bargain for his November hearing had been for a 6 year prison sentence.

An officer said he stopped green’s car because he knew green had no valid license.

He had Green step out and asked him for his license and if he had anything illegal in the car, and said Green kept changing the subject and kept moving away from him, acting as if he was about to run.

The officer called for a K-9 unit to check the car and said green kept inching farther away so he told him he was going to detain him. He said that’s when green grabbed his chest acting as if he was having a heart attack.

The officer got one handcuff on him and said Green began assaulting him and pulled him forward, then pushed him backward, ripping the handcuff away and leaving cuts on the officer’s hand that required medical attention.

He said Green ran off with the handcuff on his wrist.

A three-hour search by several agencies failed to locate Green, who was finally arrested about two weeks later.