71% of new cases were vaccine breakthrough cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Friday, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one death related to COVID-19 to end the week.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 483.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 11 19 41 123 117 167

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 28 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 22,698.

Public Information Director Chris Horgen also reported Friday 90 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 21,794 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 421 active cases in the county with 406 recovering from home.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 325 active cases

— 325 active cases Burkburnett — 31 active cases

— 31 active cases Iowa Park — 30 active cases

— 30 active cases Electra — 35 active cases

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

15 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 1 0 1 2 0 1 2 2 3 12 Critical 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below: