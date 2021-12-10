71% of new cases were vaccine breakthrough cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Friday, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one death related to COVID-19 to end the week.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 483.
For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|19
|41
|123
|117
|167
New Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 28 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 22,698.
Public Information Director Chris Horgen also reported Friday 90 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 21,794 recovered cases in the county to date.
The Health District also reported 421 active cases in the county with 406 recovering from home.
Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:
- Wichita Falls — 325 active cases
- Burkburnett — 31 active cases
- Iowa Park — 30 active cases
- Electra — 35 active cases
Hospitalizations in Wichita County
15 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|12
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below: