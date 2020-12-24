72nd annual Jacksboro Fire Department Santa Route

JACK COUNTY(KFDX KJTL) — For generations, the community of Jacksboro looks forward to Christmas, not only for the holiday but the fire department’s Santa route.

“I’m 65 and I lived in Jacksboro all my life and this has been going on and my parents were a big part of this when they were alive and younger so it’s been going on a long time,” Watson Family member said.

Captain Jason Jennings also has been apart of the tradition and said the department looks forward to the happy faces.

“I get a lot of responses. I’m so excited about this tradition and it’s kind of been called the tradition, this Christmas tradition here, and people really excited that it’s still occurring 72 years later and almost in the same tradition as in the 50s,” Fire Capt. Jason Jennings said.

Firefighters along with Santa passed out close to 4,000 stockings this year but safety measures still had to be taken.

“We are taking some extra precautions. We are distancing we have extra personnel to make sure people are social distancing. We did a Facebook post asking family units to stay together and large crowds not to gather up,” Fire Chief Jim Richardson said.

With safety in place, firefighters met with the community in a positive way instead of what they are used to.

“Anytime you deal with somebody, they are having a bad day and this is a time we can bring them joy we get to see them excited and have something for Christmas,” Jennings said.

Bringing joy from generation to generation.