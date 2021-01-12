75-year-old Crowell man welcomed home after surviving COVID-19

CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — A 75-year-old man from Crowell is back home from the hospital after battling and surviving COVID-19.

Ervy McGreger spend nine weeks in different hospitals fighting the coronavirus alongside his wife who tragically did not survive the virus.

Tuesday, several Crowell residents and other family members were lined up, ready to welcome McGreger home as he was escorted into town by first responders.

McGreger said it’s very humbling to see the amount of support behind him.

“I appreciate all my friends and everybody that prayed and wished me health,” McGreger said.

McGreger said family members will be moving in with him to help make sure he makes a safe and speedy recovery.