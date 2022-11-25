WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the 12 counties the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank covers, one in six adults and one in four children are food insecure.

“We don’t want any child or any person in our community going to bed hungry,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said.

But this holiday season, thanks to a match grant from the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, the community can raise up to $150,000 to end hunger.

“Now is the time to donate; your dollar turns into two,” Nickens said. “$75,000 could turn into $150,000 as long as people will step up and donate and help us meet this match.”

With inflation impacting wallets, Nickens said the food bank has seen a decrease in food donations.

The rise in cost has also impacted the food bank in terms of buying food, transportation and other expenses.

“Just give what you can. If you can’t give as much as you’ve given in the past, then just please give what you can. Every dollar amount,” Nickens said. “We’re seeing people in line that are working, that are struggling with their everyday bills that we’ve not seen in the line before. So we really need help to make sure that we have food on the table for them.”

Though, if high prices are impacting you too, Nickens says there are other ways than just monetarily to donate.

“Have a little extra food in your pantry? Donate that. If not, come up here, volunteer. If you can’t do that, advocate. Just help us get the word out. So, everyone can do something,” Nickens said.

It’s the season of giving, and now is the chance to contribute to ending hunger in our community.

“And I promise you, you will leave with a full heart when you see how grateful people are just to receive the food that we distribute to them,” Nickens said.

There are a few ways to donate this holiday season: