75th annual Archer County Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 75th annual Archer County Rodeo, scheduled for June 18-20, 2020, has been canceled, according to a post made Thursday morning on the events’ official Facebook page.

According to the post, the rodeo was canceled due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy becoming more widespread, additional sanitizing requirements, and potential limitations on crowd gathering at the time of the event.

See the full post from the Archer County Rodeo below.

Officials with the Archer County Rodeo Association said that plans are already in motion for next year’s rodeo to be a celebration to remember.