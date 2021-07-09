76-year-old woman assaulted, police asking for help identifying suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are searching for information as their investigation into the assault of a 76-year-old woman continues.

WFPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Celia Drive at 9:37 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 to investigate an assault.

A woman, 76, told officers she was walking on Della Street and saw a male trying to sleep behind the Cash Store located at 1506 Southwest Parkway.

The victim told police the male asked her a question which she answered, then she continued walking onto Celia Drive.

When the victim reached the 1600 block of Celia Drive, the same male came running up behind her and grabbed her.

The victim told police she defended herself and the man ran away headed west on Celia Drive.

A witness told police they saw a male suspect running from the scene.

The victim sustained visible minor injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect is described as a white male standing about six feet tall with light-colored hair and is clean-shaven.

Police said the suspect was wearing a red and white striped or plaid shirt, described by a witness as a t-shirt with writing on it.

The victim and the witness both said the suspect was wearing dark pants, possibly jeans.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police in their investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

If you see a male in this area matching the description above, you’re urged to call the WFPD’s non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000