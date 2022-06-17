ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first night of a local rodeo is over, but don’t worry – the action continues Saturday, June 18.

Hosted by Flying C Rodeo Company, the 76th Annual Archer County Rodeo is being held in Archer City at the Archer County Rodeo Grounds.

This rodeo takes place each June and showcases local ranches, cowboys and businesses.

Brett Oliver, Vice President of the Archer County Rodeo Association, said this event not only brings the community together, but also helps raise money for their volunteer fire department.

“It brings the community together, lets everybody come together and have fun,” Oliver said. “It’s a big support system for everybody, the concession stand helps support our volunteer fire department here in Archer City and helps them raise money; it helps us raise money to continue to keep doing this, so that everybody has somewhere to go and have fun during the summer.”

General Admission is $10, and children five and under get in free.

If you’re attending the rodeo and dance Saturday night, it’ll cost you $15.