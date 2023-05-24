FORT SILL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill are teaming up to host a Memorial Day Observance.

The observance will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 29, in front of McNair Hall on Fort Sill.

The Fort Sill Salute Battery will fire a National 21-gun salute and raise the flag from half-staff to full-staff.

The 77th Army Band will perform to honor those who lost their lives in combat serving the United States.

All attendees must have a gate pass from the Fort Sill Visitor Welcome Center or a military ID card.

The ceremony is open to the public. For more information, click here.