7th and 8th case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Wichita County
7th and 8th case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Tuesday that a seventh and eighth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.

Officials said both are isolated at home and contact investigations are pending.

We are awaiting more information from the Health District and will make it available as soon as we can.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, residents can call the Health District hotline at the number listed below:

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community, and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As always, you can keep up with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Coronavirus section of our website.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

