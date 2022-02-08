WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It takes years of training and dedication for the men and women who brave the elements to protect us from wildfires.

Since 2013 firefighters from all over the area, and even the nation, have come to the advanced firefighting academy at Camp Perkins near Burkburnett. This winter’s session is now underway.

For seven years now men and women across the nation have been gathering here at Camp Perkins for an academy that Burkburnett Fire Department Deputy Chief Angel Lopez Portillo said has been beneficial for firefighters of all ages and skill ranges.

“It’s very vital for our training. We’re so used to doing tactics a specific way and this is allowing us to actually learn the new ways of doing things, how to fight fires based on an experience or research and what we’ve seen out there,” Lopez Portillo said.

From engines operation, leadership skills, to land navigation, the sessions help all those attending from the most experienced to the new recruits.

“Whenever we go out to major fires you’ll be working with someone you’ve never worked with before but we run into people from all over the state, ‘hey I went to school with you’ or ‘I remember you,’ and you kind of build a bond and relationship with each other,” Regan Reser said.

Here in Texoma where wildfires can be a year-round threat, it’s a great opportunity for firefighters from all over to trade knowledge and experiences.

“It helps us out with communications, terminology, language, all that as we’re having bigger fires that are going on in our area and more fires so this allows us to have the common terminology as we request mutual aid and research like that,” Lopez Portillo said.

Something that Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshall Jared Burchett agreed with.

“Every year in the fire service it’s always changing and so we’re always learning and the more training we get the better off we are so absolutely,” Burchett said.

Training that will help keep these firefighters safe across the country as they put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.

The Red River Valley Wildfire Academy will wrap up on February 13 with basic air operations and UTV operator training.