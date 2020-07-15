7th COVID-19 related death, 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total rises to 666

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday a seventh death related to COVID-19 in Wichita County, marking the third consecutive day with at least one death linked to coronavirus in the county.

Case 556 was 70 – 79 and hospitalized at the time of death.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New COVID-19 Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Wednesday 18 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 666.

Contact = 10 cases

Close Contact = 1 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Still Under Investigation = 4 cases

Travel Related = 2 cases

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 4

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 6

60 – 60 = 0

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Barker also reported 26 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 150 recoveries to date.

Hospitalizations

21 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 11 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital Case 307: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 333: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 547 : 40 – 49 , stable condition

: 40 – 49 stable condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 596: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 620: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 658: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 666: 50 – 59, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 12,955 666 11,622 667 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 10 12 53 167 130 93 92 65 32 12 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 488 21 150 7 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, July 15 at 5:45 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 567 new COVID-19 cases since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 case between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.