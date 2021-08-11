8/11 Day: reminder to call 8-1-1 before digging

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — August 11 is 8/11, which is a great day to remind everyone to call 811 before digging!

Atmos Energy is taking the day to spread awareness about why it’s so important to call before you dig. Not only is it the law, but it’s completely free!

All you have to do is call, then within a few days, you’re yard will be marked, flagged and ready for whatever project you need to dig for.

Manager of Public Affairs Pam Hughes Pak with Atmos said calling 811 helps protect everyone around you.

“If we don’t you’re jeopardizing the safety of your family, the people around you, even if it’s something as small as planting a tree or replacing a mailbox, it’s very important that you do call because you don’t know what’s underground,” Hughes Pak said.

It’s so important for a crew to come out with the underground utility locator because without knowing those locations, you could hit lines that contain natural gas, so if that does occur, leave the area immediately and call 911 as soon as possible.

So remember, call 811 before digging. It’s free and quick!