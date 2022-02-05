WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Eight cats are dead after a house fire in Wichita Falls.

Around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of McGregor.

According to WFFD, crews on scene saw smoke and fire from behind the house.

A female inside the house said the fire started in the back bedroom. Witnesses said they saw her escaping the house through a window. She refused treatment at the scene according to WFFD.

Another person inside said he noticed the smoke and escaped through the front door.

The Wichita Falls Animal Control was called to help the homeowners with the eight dead cats.

The American Red Cross was called to help the two adults. No injuries were reported.