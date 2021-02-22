8 COVID-19 related deaths, 111 new cases reported in Wichita County since February 12

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 between February 12 and February 20.

Case Case 13,896 (80+), Case 13,527 (70 – 79), Case 12,243 (70 – 79), Case 13,266 (60 – 69), Case 13,429 (70 – 79), Case 14,377 (80+), Case 14,170 (70 – 79), and Case 14,415 (80+) bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 314.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 2 5 10 72 91 113

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 111 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,469.

From February 13 to February 19, 65 cases were received and from February 20 to February 22, 46 cases were received.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 67 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 13,707 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 448 active cases in the county with 408 recovering from home, marking the first increase in active cases since early January.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

40 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 7 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 2 3 4 12 8 3 33 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 2 0 0 7

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 17,308 Second Dose — 8,735

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 87,284 14,469 72,799 16 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 408 40 13,707 314 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, February 22 at 4:50 p.m.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.