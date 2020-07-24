8 new COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 8 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 808.

New Cases

Contact = 1 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 2 cases

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 1

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 0

60 – 60 = 2

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 34 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19 for a total of 307.

Hospitalizations

17 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 9 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 525: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 632: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 653: 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 773: 40 – 49, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 14,365 808 13,003 554 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 73 204 158 120 106 72 34 13 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 475 17 307 9 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, July 24 at 5:53 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 709 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

