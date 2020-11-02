8 new COVID-19 related deaths, 80 hospitalizations, 188 new cases reported in Wichita County, total now 4,189

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday 8 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Case 3,859, age 80+, Case 3,567, age 80+, Case 3,259, age 80+, Case 3,876, age 80+, Case 3,283, age 80+, Case 2,406, age 80+, Case 3,479, age 80+ and Case 3,577, age 70 – 79, bring the total number of deaths in Wichita County to 58.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Monday 188 new coronavirus cases over the weekend in the county, bringing the current total case number to 4,189.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, 65 new cases were confirmed Saturday, 26 were confirmed Sunday and 97 cases were confirmed Monday.

Barker also reported Monday 106 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 2,628 recoveries in Wichita County to date.

There are currently 1,503 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,423 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

80 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 30 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The Public Health District has modified their format of reporting hospitalized cases, opting to report the number of stable and critical patients are hospitalized by age rather than individual case numbers.

United Regional officials provided an update on capacity Monday morning.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 1 8 4 11 14 11 50 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 14 9 1 30

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 32,504 4,189 27,256 1,059 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,423 80 2,628 58 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, November 2 at 4:45 p.m.

READ: Health officials plea to Wichita County as cases surge in recent weeks

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.