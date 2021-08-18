8 new COVID-19 related deaths, Health District changes reporting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be returning to a daily COVID-19 reporting process after a rise in positive cases and hospitalizations in the county.

Beginning Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the number of new positive cases for that day, the number of hospitalizations, and the number of deaths for that day will be posted daily on the COVID-19 page of the cities website.

Monday’s numbers will include the Saturday and Sunday data.

New COVID-19 Related Deaths in Wichita County

The Public Health District reported five COVID-19 related deaths Monday, one death Tuesday, and two deaths Wednesday for a total of 8 new COVID-19 related deaths.

One of the COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday was between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.

The ages for the other seven reported COVID-19 related deaths can be found below:

Age 40-49: 2 new deaths

Age 50-59: 2 new deaths

Age 70-79: 2 new deaths

Age 80+: 1 new death

The total number of deaths in Wichita County now stands at 354.

New COVID-19 Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District confirmed 110 new coronavirus cases in Wichita County on Monday, as well as 146 new cases Tuesday and 115 new cases Wednesday for a total of 371 new cases in just three days.

Officials with the Health District also reported a total of 60 hospitalizations in Wichita County, a number that has increased every day this week, beginning with 44 hospitalizations Monday and 54 hospitalizations Tuesday.

There have been a total of 16,891 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 51, 557 Fully Vaccinated — 45,541

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: