80 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new recoveries reported in Wichita County, total cases now 2,569

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 80 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,569.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 36 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county, totaling 1,745 recoveries in Wichita County to date.

There are now 798 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 767 recovering at home and 31 hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

31 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with six patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,883: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,955: 70 -79, stable condition

70 -79, stable condition Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,985: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,085: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,123: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,140: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 2,151: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 2,155: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,174: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,197: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,227: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,264: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 2,317: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 2,366: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,379: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,380: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,385: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 2,406: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 2,411: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 2,412: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,434: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,460: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 2,462: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,465: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 2,468: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,513: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,544: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 2,545: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,569: 11 – 19, critical condition

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 26,566 2,569 23,338 659 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 798 31 1,745 26 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, October 13 at 5:10 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.