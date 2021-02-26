80-year-old WF man sentenced for indecency with child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Eight years after the incidents occurred, an 80 year old Wichita Falls man is sentenced for indecency with a girl, then seven years old.

William Wiltse pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 20 days in jail by 30th District Judge Jeff Mcknight.

Wiltse was charged and turned himself in in January of last year.

He was charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

The victim was 11 when she reported the incidents, and said it happened when she was in first grade in 2013.

She said Wiltse would wake her up late at night, take her into the bathroom, take off her pajamas and underwear and look at and touch her private area.