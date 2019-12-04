81-year-old woman allegedly drives vehicle toward children in pool

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with nine counts of child endangerment in addition to evading arrest after police said she drove her vehicle at kids playing in a swimming pool before leading officers on a nine-mile chase.

Eileen Frances Janu, also known as Eileen Ladwig, 81, was arrested in may for evading, then had new charges filed in august for child endangerment.

She was arrested Tuesday when police responding to a vehicle burglary on Cumberland found her there.

Part of the delay in her new arrest could be related to a hospital stay after the chase.

Police said on May 19 a hit and run was reported on Nassau Drive.

Officers said a Dodge Dakota had pulled up to a yard where kids were playing in an above ground pool and an elderly woman got out and yelled at them that they weren’t allowed to be in a pool in a front yard, then she began driving her vehicle toward them.

Officers said a bystander intervened and got the children to safety, and then Janu backed into a motorcycle and drove off.

Officers spotted her and tried to pull her over, but she kept driving.

The chase went down Business 287 and Martin Luther King Blvd.

County deputies took over the chase and after almost 10 miles, her car overheated and came to a stop on Homestead.

The nine children in the pool were all younger than 15.

Janu has previous arrests for criminal trespass, obstruction, and resisting arrest.