83rd annual Oil Bowl football classic canceled amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the middle of the year, the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl chairman Yoshi Fukasawa announced the cancellation of the 83rd annual game Wednesday night.

Former Maskat Shrine Potentate and current treasurer Greg Stockton said while this was a tough decision, “we ultimately know it’s the right decision.”

“We had to make the decision which we thought was best for everybody,” Stockton said. “We just thought that is what we had to do for the safety of the kids. These parents are concerned about health. It was painful, excruciating. It was hard to justify doing it when you see all the things which are being canceled.”

The Oil Bowl football coaches were announced in January, and leading the all-stars this year were going to be Old High’s Grant Freeman, Decatur’s Mike Fuller and Lindsay’s Jeff Smiley.

The cancellation also includes the basketball and volleyball all-star games.

For more information on the Oil Bowl, click here.