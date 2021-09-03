87% of COVID-19 admissions since July were unvaccinated, URHCS officials say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Regional Health Care System reported Friday 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28 patients in critical care.

27 patients in critical care are unvaccinated with only one patient in critical care who was vaccinated.

Of the 91 hospitalizations at United Regional, 11 people are vaccinated and 80 unvaccinated.

Since July 1, 2021, United Regional has had 382 COVID admissions; 332 were unvaccinated. 87% of admissions have been unvaccinated.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

