89 patients positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 at United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System reported Thursday 89 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to be positive COVID-19 cases.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Thursday morning.

On Friday, October 16, United Regional expanded their capacity from 40 units designated for COVID-19 care to 70 COVID-19 units.

Kristi Faulkner, United Regional Health Care System Vice President of Organizational Development, said if the current spike continues, United Regional will likely begin to experience staffing strains.

“We can and will then call upon the other hospitals in our region to assist, consistent with our disaster preparedness plan,” Faulkner said.

According to a study by the University of Texas at Austin, United Regional will likely exceed its ICU bed capacity in the next two weeks.

According to the daily COVID-19 report sent by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Wednesday, 34 patients are currently in critical condition due to complications related to COVID-19.

As the case numbers in Wichita County continue to rise, United Regional officials said they will be sending out updates on the total number of “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients”.