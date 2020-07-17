8th COVID-19 related death, 29 new cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 709

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday an eighth death linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 333, 80+ was hospitalized at the time of death.

Out of respect for the family no further details will be released.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New COVID-19 Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday 29 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 709.

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 10 cases

Still Under Investigation = 8 cases

Travel Related = 2 cases

According to a post on the City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government Facebook page, there are currently 507 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County.

The breakdown of active cases by city can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 435 active cases

— 435 active cases Burkburnett — 35 active cases

— 35 active cases Iowa Park — 30 active cases

— 30 active cases Electra — 7 active cases

The Public Health District also reported 16 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 194 recoveries to date.

Hospitalizations

23 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with nine patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 276: 6 – 10, stable condition, at report out time the child remained at Cooks Children’s

6 – 10, stable condition, at report out time the child remained at Cooks Children’s Case 307: 80+, critical condition

80+, critical condition Case 334: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 335: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 525: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 547 : 40 – 49 , stable condition

: 40 – 49 stable condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 596: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 666: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 703: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 704: 20 – 29, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 13,298 709 11,866 723 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 13 58 176 142 97 98 67 34 12 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 484 23 194 8 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, July 17 at 6:19 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 610 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.