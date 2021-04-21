8th Street Coffee House making major move downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An iconic coffee house in the downtown area is about to make a big move!

The move further down 8th Street could have a significant impact on the business, keeping its same name.

Coffee, its basically become a staple in the downtown area with more and more shops popping up each year, and for nine years now, owner of 8th Street Coffee House, Jennifer Amador has been successful with her shop.

“It’s been great, it really has,” Amador said. “Honestly, probably in the past three or four weeks we have gone, not quite back to normal but we’re getting there. Everybody has been real supportive.”

It’s that support and success that’s prompted Amador to make a big move a couple of blocks down into the Chelsea Plaza building.

“We were not planning on moving, we were approached by the building owners several months ago, it was last year sometime and said they had a spot open and it provided the opportunity to have a drive-thru and better parking so we jumped on it,” Amador said.

With the pandemic still going on, Amador said the drive-thru will allow their serving to be even safer for customers.

“I really think there’s a need for it, I really do,” Amador said. “Especially through the pandemic you saw the need for it, our curbside was a little difficult to do because the parking is not great and this will be a lot easier and faster.”

As far as making any additional changes, Amador said if its not broken don’t fix it.

“Everything is going to be the same, we’re going to try to carry the same feel over there, the same menu is going to go, most of our furniture is going to go, so it should be about the same,” Amador said.

With all the furniture making the move as well, Amador said there is a way the community can help.

“We would love the help. There’s a lot of stuff we have to move, I mean this is nine years of that we’ve got in here that we have to move,” Amador said.

So, as 8th Street prepares for the big move, Amador wants to thank everyone for continuing to support downtown businesses depending on it.

Amador said they do not have an official move-in date yet, but she is hoping to make the move towards the end of June or early July.