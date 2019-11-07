1  of  4
8th Street stormwater repair and street closure

The Employee Recruitment- Relocation Incentive Program aims to bring new employees from outside this area by paying relocation costs as long as that person stays with the company for at least six months.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — The City of Wichita Falls Streets Division will be repairing a stormwater drainage pipe in the 800 block of 8th Street between Lamar and Scott Ave beginning on Monday, November 11, 2019.

The repair is expected to take approximately three days. 8th Street will be closed from Lamar to Scott during the repair.

Meanwhile, there is a traffic plate protecting the area and is safe to travel over. However, we advise the public to avoid the area until the repair is completed.

We appreciate the cooperation and understanding from the public and apologize for any inconvenience as we make these repairs to critical city infrastructure.

