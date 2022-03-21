WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the suspect in a standoff involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team depicts a chilling series of alleged assaults over several days.

Jorge Alexander Gonzalez was taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with WFPD and charged with aggravated assault family violence after allegedly assaulting a woman multiple times over three days while keeping her locked in a residence on North 8th Street.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, police responded to the 1400 block of North 8th Street. When officers arrived, a victim was found outside the house and the suspect was still inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that happened during the assault, according to WFPD.

Police said they could not make contact with the suspect which led to SWAT and negotiators being called to the scene. After several tries to make contact, SWAT entered the house and found the suspect hiding in a crawl space, and was shortly taken into custody just after 10 p.m.

Jorge Alexander Gonzalez mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

A responding officer spoke with the victim at the hospital, who told police she had been dating Gonzalez for about seven months.

The victim told police she had left him to stay with family on Friday, March 11. She said she and Gonzalez stayed in contact while she was gone.

According to the victim, Gonzalez asked her to return to the residence they lived in together in the 1400 block of North 8th Street so they could work things out. She told police she returned willingly on March 15 and said that day was normal.

According to the affidavit, the victim said things changed the next day, March 16.

The victim said when she tried to leave for work, Gonzalez wouldn’t let her leave and accused her of wanting to go flirt with guys. Gonzalez told the victim she wasn’t leaving.

The victim told authorities Gonzalez assaulted her every time she wanted to leave and took her cell phone and refused to allow her to call for help.

The affidavit said the victim told police the windows of the residence had security bars and that Gonzalez would lock the doors from the outside so she couldn’t open it from the inside.

The victim said over the course of the next three days, Gonzalez assaulted her multiple times by hitting her with his fist, open hand and a lamp.

On one occasion, the victim said she acted like she had something behind her back in an attempt to leave when Gonzalez grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the leg, telling her again she wasn’t leaving.

According to the affidavit, another incident involved Gonzalez choking the victim with a bralette until she lost consciousness. The victim told police he poured water on her to “wake her up”.

The victim told authorities while she was asleep one of those nights, she could hear Gonzalez saying “baby”, which woke her up. When she was awake, she said Gonzalez sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police when she told Gonzalez that she didn’t want to do it, he proceeded in sexually assaulting her.

According to the affidavit, the victim said on Sunday, March 20, she was able to escape the residence while Gonzalez was in the shower.

When she got out she ran to the neighbors house an asked them to call 911.

Gonzalez has a previous misdemeanor assault charge on his arrest history from October 2021.