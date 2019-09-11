9/11 5k memorial run

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the Wichita Falls community will have the chance to participate in this year’s 9/11 5k memorial run.

It’s hosted by the Sheppard non-commission Officer Academy.

Many local first responders and city leaders have taken part in the event over the years.

It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, starting off at the hotter’n hell hundred headquarters at the corner of Scott Avenue and 2nd street.

The 5k has no entry fee, but donations are strongly encouraged.

All the proceeds raised from the run will go to the 9/11 memorial fund which help sustain the 9/11 memorial in new york city.

