WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Candy canes are a symbol of the holiday season and over the years, companies all over the world have put their own spin on the Christmas classic, from sweet to sour and just about every flavor in between.

Now, that includes opossum.

KFDX and KJTL’s very own talent, including Carney Porter, Kris Boone, Natalie McCain, Angie Lankford, Olivia Guzman, and Ariel Reed tried nine of the most unusual candy cane flavors, including bacon, butter, pickle, ketchup, and of course, opossum, plus many more.

Our blind taste tests of the candy canes can be found in the video player above.

These candy canes and many other unexpected flavors can be found at Withershin’s Menagerie, located at 912 Scott Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls. At just $5 a box, they’re a perfect gag gift for someone on your Christmas list.

Just, make sure you have your camera ready when they try it for the first time.