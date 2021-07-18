’90 for Dad’ bicycle ride happy to give back to Hospice of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday was the 13th Annual “90 for Dad” bicycle ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Riders started off their 90-kilometer bike ride at the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department. Dail Neely is the ride organizer who started this ride in honor of his late father.

Neely says he takes pride in this event as it celebrates life while helping Hospice of Wichita Falls.

“Every year it’s just great to help hospice out and they’ve helped us so much over the years so it’s nice to give back,” Neely said.

This year the ride consisted of 34 riders. All riders have a special story and a reason they ride. Others in attendance say the ride is a touching experience they hope to see continue for many years to come.