90% of new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County this week were unvaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19 related deaths.

There have now been 367 COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 3 7 11 18 85 97 146

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 168 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 18,725.

Officials with the Health District said of the new cases confirmed in the county for the week ending on September 3, 90% were not vaccinated.

The Health District also 335 new recoveries in Wichita County this week for a total of 16,494 recoveries to date in the county.

To date, Wichita County has had 124 reinfections (up 16), and of those, 23 are currently active cases. There is also a total of 398 vaccine breakthrough cases.

Of the 87 new breakthrough cases; 84 are symptomatic, 13 were hospitalized, and 7 are currently hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

80 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 27 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 1 0 2 2 2 10 9 14 11 2 53 Critical 0 0 0 0 3 3 8 8 5 0 27

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 1,864 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 1784 recovering at home and 80 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1386 active cases

— 1386 active cases Burkburnett — 285 active cases

— 285 active cases Iowa Park — 146 active cases

— 146 active cases Electra — 47 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 848 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 27%. Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 08/30 116 4 76 08/31 162 1 83 (+7) 09/01 233 0 84 (+1) 09/02 169 2 83 (-1) 09/03 168 0 80 (-3) Total 848 7 +4

For the week ending in September 3, there were seven deaths total reported; Case 16,677 (40-49), Case 16,567 (50-59), Case 17,207 (vaccinated, J&J 80+), Case 16,654 (60-69), Case 17,518 (30-39), Case 16,395 (50-59) and Case 17,183 (60-69).

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 55,001 Fully Vaccinated — 47, 801

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: