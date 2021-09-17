90th Clay County Pioneer Reunion brings community together

For the 90th time, residents in Clay County are celebrating their founders with the annual pioneer reunion.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For the 90th time, residents in Clay County are celebrating their founders with the annual Pioneer Reunion.

The three-day event kicked off Thursday with a Cowboy Parade, and, of course, there are nightly rodeos.

The Pioneer Reunion in Clay County that started in 1932 allows residents to celebrate those who came before them and the impact they made on the county.

“Those people that have come before us have done some amazing things,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “You have to look back to World War II, certainly bringing cattle to this part of the country, the oil industry.”

Campbell said Henrietta has grown and continues to grow because of this event.

Oat Deweber, a nine-man board member said this year has proven to be a success, especially after last year was canceled due to the pandemic.

“Thursday night crowds at the rodeo, I think they were bigger than most years,” Deweber said. “Thursday parade was good, Friday parade crowd was great, and we’re expecting a big crowd tonight.”

That’s why Campbell wants to remind event-goers to practice COVID-19 safety and asked immunocompromised individuals to stay home.

“We encourage people to spread out, stay out of people’s faces, wash your hands, and do all the things your momma taught you to do, and we’ll still have a good time here at the Pioneer Reunion,” Campbell said.

As for the future of the event, Campbell and Deweber hope it continues to grow.

The Pioneer Reunion is not just for Clay County residents, anyone is welcome to attend and participate.

The fun continues Saturday, find full event details here.