WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Come one, come all to the 91st Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon and Bazaar!

The luncheon and bazaar will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd 1007 Burnett St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301 in the Parish Hall.

The Parish Hall is on 10th Street. It’s the brick building next to the church.

They will have homemade baked goods and crafts for sale, Homemade Beef Vegetable Soup, Pies, Iced Tea or Coffee.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bazaar is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also take a guided tour of the beautiful historic church.

Tickets are only $7 each for lunch.

Click here to view their Facebook event page.

