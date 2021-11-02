93rd Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cooler weather came to Wichita Falls just in time for this year’s Election Day Soup Luncheon.

For 93 years, the Election Day Soup Luncheon has been bringing the community of Wichita Falls together.

Church of the Good Shepherd will be serving up their secret-recipe beef barley soup from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on November 2.

Soup sizes come in either a pint or quart, with a pint priced at $7 and a quart going for $12.

Order ahead is available on Good Shepherd’s website and orders can be picked up from the curb.

In addition, the church will have the Bazaar and Bake-Sale right across the street, where handmade items will be for sale.

Make sure to head over to Church of the Good Shepherd Downtown, located at 1007 Burnett Street, to take part in this nearly century-old tradition.