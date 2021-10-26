940 area code phone numbers now required to dial 10-digits for local calls

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans will now need to dial 10 numbers when making a local call.

In 2020, the FCC approved ‘988’ as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Now they’re requiring providers to make network changes. That’s why people have to dial 940 to make any local calls now.

For people who forget to add 940 when making a phone call, a recording will prompt them to hang up and dial using the area code with the seven-digit telephone.

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems

must be programmed to use ten-digit dialing. Many systems operate on ten-digit dialing by default, but

some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done.

Here’s a list of other services that need to be re-programmed:

life safety systems or medicla monitoring devices

PBXs

Fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

Fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

Speed dialers

Mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

Call forwarding settings

Voicemail services and other similar functions

Telephone numbers, including the area code, will not change.

Here’s a list of things that will remain the same:

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change

What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed Customers will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls

Customers will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services)

If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in one’s community, they can still be dialed with just three digits

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect.

On July 26, 2022, ‘988’ will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. People must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until then.