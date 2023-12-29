WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid numerous reports of recent phone scams around the region, Wichita Falls Police Department officials are urging residents to remain vigilant.

In a Public Service Announcement from WFPD’s Facebook page made on Friday afternoon, December 29, 2023, police officials alerted local citizens of recent phone scams from unverified callers.

According to WFPD officials, those involved have been calling unsuspecting individuals from a (940) area code and demanding the verification of personal details, such as name, date of birth, address and social security number.

These callers, WFPD officials stated, will state they are with an insurance company or bank and demand call recipients take “immediate action” to fix a problem or update their system.

Additionally, the suspects have consistently appeared to be “very persistent” and have tried to induce panic or fear “so you act now without thinking it through,” WFPD stated via Facebook.

Police are urging call recipients to never give out personal information and to slow down the conversation to allow for more time to think and respond. WFPD officials have also encouraged recipients to hang up the phone and contact the company directly to find out if there is a verified issue.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls Police Department’s non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.