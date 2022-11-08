WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks at the Church of Good Shepherd have been busy serving the community a warm meal on Election Day.

Church members have been cooking the same secret recipe of beef barley soup for 94 years now, and due to the pandemic, this is their first indoor sitdown-style lunch for this event since 2019.

Those attending also had the chance to check out some handmade items for sale perfect for Christmas gifts.

Parish administrator Pop Crase says he was excited to see everyone in person this year.

“It’s been fantastic. We had a pretty small crowd this year, but I think the word will get ut and next election we’ll do it again and hopefully get it crowed like it was three years ago,” Crase said.

The event wrapped up at 2 p.m. but Crase says there’s plenty of soup left and you still have plenty of time to order.

