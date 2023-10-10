MONTAGUE (KFDX/KJTL) — They say if do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. But for the current District Attorney of the 97th Judicial District Casey Hall, that’s just not true.

“This is, I think, the best job in the world,” Hall said. “I’m very much a working D.A. I handle budget, I handle day-to-day, making trial binders, you know, stuff that larger offices have people for.”

Hall has been putting in the work nonstop over her last two terms because she loves what she does, and she said that work has made her a better attorney.

“The whole reason I became a lawyer was to be an advocate for kids,” Hall said. “And so that’s been probably the biggest accomplishment for me as D.A. is being able to be in the courtroom and actually do that. So that’s something that I’m very proud of.”

One of those kids Hall been advocating for over her past eight years in office is Caleb Diehl, a missing child from Nocona. She and her team worked tireless hours to champion Senate Bill 129, also known as Caleb’s Law, a critical piece of legislation that became Texas law in September 2023.

“It’s humbling that these attorneys from Montague County were able to go to Austin and change the child pornography laws,” Hall said. “Watching that entire process, it was almost surreal. It’s a once-in-a-career kind of thing, and it was just a huge honor to be a part of.”

It’s moments like the passage of Caleb’s Law that have motivated Hall to seek a third term as the District Attorney of the 97th Judicial District.

“For what I’m passionate about… helping people and being a leader in my community and helping kids… I am in the best position to do that,” Hall said.

Hall said she wants to continue leading her incredible team, and she hopes the residents of Archer, Clay, and Montague Counties will give her a chance to do just that when they cast their ballots in 2024.

“I know we will continue to have success, in and outside of court,” Hall said. “And so, who knows what the next four years old, but I’m excited for it.”